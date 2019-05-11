Transcript for Dayton detective shot, critically injured during task force operation

Just before 7 PM this evening it Dayton police detective is part of the drug enforcement administration and scores. We shot while serving eight drug related search warrant at 14100 block a Ruskin road. The distant point the detective is the only person injured and is in critical condition at a local hospital. There are five people being interviewed relation to this case at this time. Dayton police homicide unit is currently conducting a shooting investigation. The professional standards bureau way handily in ministry investigation related to the police officer. Who were on the scene. Large amount of suspect is fentanyl was found in the house along with K action multiple weapons. We have detectives on the scene searching a home and prosecute processing evidence at this time. Today is a very difficult day the date police department in our federal partners. As we move for tonight. Please keep this officer was mainly our department the DEA. In the entire community in your thoughts. Prayers in care. We provide additional information tomorrow is we learn more that's all they've basically released the C. Everybody who was in that structure when the shooting occurred is in Cust. We you'll be obvious leaders. A large quantity of drugs of the drug charges for sure there is obviously a felonious assault a police officer and it will we'll evaluate that more incidences. Investigation proceeds.

