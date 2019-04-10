Transcript for More than a dozen dead from vape-related illnesses

Are we turned out to alarming new numbers on the eighteen from the CDC the the agency says there are now nearly 11100 cases of confirmed lung injury associated with they peanuts across 48 states including now. Nineteen deaths linked to taping I want to bring in told C Patel from ABC's medical unit. In New York told CI Constance concerning a lot of people. And it does and I know that the government has been investigating what exactly is causing these illnesses and death do we have any sense yet. Clarity on that question. That Evans on virtually we don't have information about that right now. We don't know what specific chemicals what substances or what products are actually causing these long illnesses while we know is that the CDC has reported that about. 78%. Of reported cases have been linked to TH C containing products. So THE in their nicotine in some of these chemicals as well. Have struck by the numbers here last week there were about 800 reported. Out probable cases of peeping related illness it's spike 200 cases this week do we have a sense that this. Issue is growing or is it just simply more reporting what what's with the big uptick. I think it's a little bit of everything I think we are getting more numbers reported to us. But I think in general it's just alarming to see that that that the total number is growing each and every week. Fit and and finally we know there's a lot aid and medical advice out there for parents. The for people of all ages they use. They've been devices Laurie and remind us again now what the government has seen it as these numbers continue to climb. Sure the CDC is recommending that everyone refrain from using. Especially as they continues to investigate these long illnesses. All right be on alert the CDC saying those numbers are climbing tall C Patel from ABC's medical unit thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.