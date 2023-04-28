Illinois man using leaf blower allegedly shot, killed by neighbor in his driveway

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, William Martys was found dead in his driveway around 7:35 p.m. on April 12 with a gunshot wound to his head.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live