Transcript for Immigration debate heats up

Good morning everyone I'm Brian Smith of pretenders Gibson and I'm Diana state of the battle over illegal immigration in the separation of parents and children is coming into sharp focus this week. As congress prepares to vote on the issue. This comes as we learn some new details about a deadly SUV crash in south Texas. At least five people were killed when their vehicle crashed Sunday while being chased by Border Patrol agents. Authorities say more than a dozen people were in the SUV most of them apparently in the US illegally. ABC's Stephanie round losses in Washington with more honest larger immigration debate and how the First Lady is now getting involved than usual that we hear her speak out on things like this Stephanie. Yeah ire absolutely right Diana and need of the number of children that are being taken away from their parents. After crossing into the United States he legally is now in 2000. Children and despite the criticism from lawmakers and those heartbreaking images. The administration's new policy is still in place. This morning an all out battle brewing over president trounce controversial policy of separating children from their parent who illegally cross the border. Lawmakers protesting with immigration advocates even visiting a detention center outside New York City. We spoke to fathers whose children have been ripped from their arms. Who have no idea when or if they won't see their children again. Some lawmakers calling president trumps zero tolerance policy inhumane and un American is no policy. Justification for this. It's all political. Today undocumented immigrants who cross the border illegally are been charged with a criminal offense instead of a civil offense so their kids are being taken away. Even those individuals Seeking Asylum. Many of the kids seemed sleeping on mats at this facility in nick Allen Texas where families are being held transformer chief strategist Steve Dan and pushing the White House agenda on this week. The morality is the law. There credit their criminals like come across okay illegally. And that's why they're getting separate but First Lady Maloney it from commenting for the first time publicly on the issue. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws. But also a country that governs with heart even a former First Lady Laura Bush blasting the policy. Writing in op Ed in the Washington Post. I little border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries but this zero tolerance policy is rule. It is a moral and it breaks my heart. President trump is set to meet with congress on Tuesday to talk immigration they are to immigration bills that will be heard on the house floor this week. Diane Ryan. Many looking forward to hearing that resolution Stephanie Ramos force in Washington thanks to half.

