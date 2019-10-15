Transcript for The Jeep Gladiator truck’s top engineer was a woman

When I was in highs school. I realize. I really liked making sites that pay. I can't let what do you wanna do when you grow up that I'd like to be a business woman. And he's that great. They go get your engineering industry. My program manager is a woman and I also complement program managers the head of the body group with a woman had of the engines systems group was a woman had a quality was a woman felt. We have a real real strong team. Mix diverse team. The gladiators a great entry far the truck market. Because it rise like an SUV women are the number one buyers about CB. You sit up high you kind of have command of the road. And we've really spent a lot of time tuning them ride on this process doesn't drive like trot and the women just. Our lovely that they see if they think it is the coolest thing in a row they want an Iowa native they call it a trough. But they really think if it is just this cool off. Keep the valley's resonated with women because of it's just that feeling a free down. And outdoor ours. And being able to go anywhere in doing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.