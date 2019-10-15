-
Now Playing: James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 up for auction
-
Now Playing: The DBX SUV could be Aston Martin's 'most important car ever'
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman reports to prison for 14-day sentence
-
Now Playing: Possible witness sketch released in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
-
Now Playing: Identical twin nurses help deliver identical twin girls in hospital where they work
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in 1993 cold case rape after identified by DNA
-
Now Playing: Golden retrievers soak up the 1st snowfall in Colorado
-
Now Playing: The Jeep Gladiator truck’s top engineer was a woman
-
Now Playing: Officers recover 4 bodies after man drives to police station with body in car
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ responds to Fort Worth murder
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ reacts to Hunter Biden speaking out
-
Now Playing: Improvised explosive device detonates at Montana elementary school
-
Now Playing: Officer charged with murder after shooting woman in her own home
-
Now Playing: Saddleridge fire began at base of electrical tower, investigators say
-
Now Playing: Uber passenger fatally struck by patrol car after jumping highway median
-
Now Playing: Heavy in the South, Nor'easter coming to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Brazen thief steals $20,000 Dali etching from gallery
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Hunter Biden
-
Now Playing: LeBron James faces backlash for NBA China comments