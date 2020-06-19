Transcript for Man killed in deputy-involved shooting
Checking the top headlines intense scene unfolding near Los Angeles overnight after officials say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a security guard. The officers say they were patrolling the area when the eighteen year old guard pulled out a gun and ran away. But witnesses say the teen carried the gun for work and never pulled out.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
Now Playing: {{itm.title}}
{"duration":"0:18","description":"A man who authorities say was armed with a gun was shot to death by sheriff's deputies near Los Angeles on Thursday evening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71342544","title":"Man killed in deputy-involved shooting","url":"/US/video/man-killed-deputy-involved-shooting-71342544"}