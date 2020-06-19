Man killed in deputy-involved shooting

A man who authorities say was armed with a gun was shot to death by sheriff's deputies near Los Angeles on Thursday evening.
0:18 | 06/19/20

Transcript for Man killed in deputy-involved shooting
Checking the top headlines intense scene unfolding near Los Angeles overnight after officials say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a security guard. The officers say they were patrolling the area when the eighteen year old guard pulled out a gun and ran away. But witnesses say the teen carried the gun for work and never pulled out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

