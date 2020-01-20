Transcript for Man uninjured after car tumbles down cliff in Malibu

Crash from the glass and artists always the but of trees. Scratches cuts and bruises the only injuries the Mecca woke Coles suffered in the terrifying car crash should go save me like this moment time. It was raining Thursday night as he drove along Mulholland highway in Malibu the Mecca says he heard a noise and suddenly lost control of the car. Plunging several feet down a mountainside. In this that CI excellence that black ruled vehicle. Multiple times that I landed right did the current lending and its roof trapping him inside the wreckage for more than an hour I was the strolling try to find we. Bristol where outside. He managed to kick open a rear door then using a pair of scissors to dig into the soil for support. He made his way up the muddy rugged mountainside. That's our goal is the store massive. Because those assault that was the thing he flagged down a driver who called the police today that fitness trainer and boxer returned to the area with a friend. Hiking down to retrieve his phone and other belongings from his car. Grateful to have survived a brush with death. It's a miracle. So to dart. This is separate test me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.