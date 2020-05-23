-
Now Playing: Alaska becomes 1st state to fully reopen
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Gym safety in the time of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: First-Gen college grads visit their grandfather outside his nursing home
-
Now Playing: How one family is giving back during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Faith Friday: Bishop Allen with encouragement about the road ahead
-
Now Playing: Four steps to keep calm when navigating back to work
-
Now Playing: The scramble and struggle for millions of working parents
-
Now Playing: Muslims show off their Eid outfits under quarantine
-
Now Playing: Second graders adorably sing ‘What a Wonderful World’ virtually
-
Now Playing: Michael’s surprising new diet, viewer questions and more
-
Now Playing: Work from home forever?
-
Now Playing: Video-text friends and family to stay connected when far away and short on time
-
Now Playing: What is a furlough versus a layoff and what does it mean for you?
-
Now Playing: These Muslims are making sure everyone can have an iftar during Ramadan
-
Now Playing: How one Texas initiative provided 6,500 meals to front line workers free of charge
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Housing market disrupted by pandemic