By the numbers: How states are reopening

More
All 50 states have begun to ease restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend, but they’re doing it in widely different ways.
0:53 | 05/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: How states are reopening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"All 50 states have begun to ease restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend, but they’re doing it in widely different ways. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70845117","title":"By the numbers: How states are reopening","url":"/US/video/numbers-states-reopening-70845117"}