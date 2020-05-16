Real story behind video of a packed restaurant

More
Colorado restaurant owners speak out after a video of patrons crowded together goes viral as a symbol of both brave defiance and careless disregard of restriction orders.
3:01 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Real story behind video of a packed restaurant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"Colorado restaurant owners speak out after a video of patrons crowded together goes viral as a symbol of both brave defiance and careless disregard of restriction orders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70716021","title":"Real story behind video of a packed restaurant","url":"/US/video/real-story-video-packed-restaurant-70716021"}