Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 4, 2021

Now Playing: Two families adopt in the new year

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Georgia’s runoff system may be tainted by racism

Now Playing: Jacob Blake’s father: ‘Until systemic racism is erased, we won’t be able to heal’

Now Playing: Kenosha braces for more protests after no charges for officer who shot Jacob Blake

Now Playing: Cleveland Browns coach tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Los Angeles issues unprecedented order to ambulances amid overwhelming COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency in Los Angeles

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson’s daughter blames the “Paghetti Fairy” for pasta mess on their floor

Now Playing: Officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges

Now Playing: No charges against officer in shooting of Jacob Blake

Now Playing: California hospitals at breaking point due to COVID-19

Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton on Kamala Harris’ historic election

Now Playing: Republican backlash against Trump intensifies

Now Playing: Andre Hill memorial service yields calls for justice

Now Playing: Dr. Sanjay Gupta says he's worried about post-holiday COVID surge

Now Playing: Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses issues with rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Trump pressures Pence on election results?