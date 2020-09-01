Students file lawsuit over 'culturally insensitive' photo shown by teacher

Four African American high school students are planning to sue after a teacher reportedly showed a slideshow presentation in class that referred to the students as monkeys.
{"duration":"1:59","description":"Four African American high school students are planning to sue after a teacher reportedly showed a slideshow presentation in class that referred to the students as monkeys.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68158084","title":"Students file lawsuit over 'culturally insensitive' photo shown by teacher","url":"/US/video/students-file-lawsuit-culturally-insensitive-photo-shown-teacher-68158084"}