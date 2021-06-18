Supply Chain Crisis Worsens

ABC News&rsquo; Mona Kosar Abdi reports on the new record in the ongoing shipping backlog that&rsquo;s leaving store shelves across the country empty.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live