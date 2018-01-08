Transcript for All 103 passengers survive Mexico plane crash

We're gonna start things off with what's being called the miracle in Mexico all 103 people on board passenger plane. Have survived a terrifying crash a reverend from the United States is among them authorities say a gust of wind from a passing storm. Struck the plane you see the storm there in this morning those who live through it her describing what happened. The Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off into Rangel smacking down in a field only a few hundred yards from the end of the runway. Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from the wreckage the plane is relatively intact lying on its belly. What this massacre says after the crash she and her son were able to jump out of a hole that opened in the plane's fuselage in chaos some passengers were even able to walk back to the airport as firefighters race to the scene to extinguish the flames. Also on board a Chicago reverend Ezekiel Sanchez the Archdiocese of Chicago says the reverend is injured but is alert and resting. ABC's Victor can doze in Mexico City where the plane was heading. The company that made the plane came back hair says it's sending a team of technicians to help in the investigation. The locals here calling it nothing short of a miracle. The most seriously injured is the pilot in critical condition after the plane came down nose first officials are looking into whether as a possible factor. Passengers say hail was falling at the time of takeoff. In this video shows a severe storm rolling through Durango at the same time the plane crash. The cause an investigation in the early stages right now the airline CEO says the plane that crashed was perfectly maintained.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.