Transcript for Broadway preparing to reopen theaters

Turning to the pandemic the CDC says we could soon experience a sharp decline in Kobe case says. But there could also be a setback along the way meanwhile the show on Broadway is about to go on. This morning the road to recovery becoming clear in America's former co the epicenter New York City. The lights on Broadway turned off for more than a year will shine once again beginning September 14 with speeders and 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale today. We then we are seeing it. People. We being very sad that broadly. I think. Postal solo home and in two weeks the Yankees and Mets will begin seating bands in separate areas at the ballpark. Sections for vaccinated fans will be at 100% capacity. Sections for unvaccinated fans at 33%. Another positive signs the CDC now projecting a sharp decline in Kobe cases by July. As long as vaccination rates remain high and people keep wearing masks and socially distance. It's absolutely true that. Since that more aren't we vaccinated then there's going to be a decline in Kobe cases it's also is still true that winter season is our viral disease and and so we expect to see some sort viral surge that includes Kobe but also. Other common viruses like RE CE and slew. But this morning officials warn variants of the virus and fewer people getting vaccinated remain a wild card the US is now vaccinated an average of 2.2 million people per day. Far fewer than the April high of more than four million per day. We are not out of the woods yet but we could be very votes if the booster shot is needed but during the says early data shows they're booster shots. Would be effective against the more contagious south African. And Brazil variants Madieu and as president says they hope to create one vaccine for all Kobe variants including the strain that is ravaging India where nearly 4000 people each day are dying from the virus. More US help could be on the way. Divided administration says it supporting easing pack in an intellectual property protections. For the vaccines which could allow other countries to accelerate their own manufacturing efforts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.