-
Now Playing: Skateboarding dog shows off skills at skate park
-
Now Playing: ‘Outlander’ inspires fans to visit Scotland where the show is filmed
-
Now Playing: Best getaways for 2020
-
Now Playing: Hitting the slopes year-round
-
Now Playing: What Victoria Falls can teach us about the effects of climate change
-
Now Playing: ‘Extraordinary Earth’ explores Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe
-
Now Playing: Woman who filmed fellow passenger threatens to sue
-
Now Playing: How to combat germs during spring break travel
-
Now Playing: Sunscreen pollution proves highly toxic to juvenile corals
-
Now Playing: Take a trip to Scotland to see where ‘Outlander’ is filmed
-
Now Playing: Couple flying home with just-adopted infant has sweetest flight
-
Now Playing: Cuomo to meet with Trump over New York travel bans
-
Now Playing: What it really means when travel sites say there's 1 hotel room left
-
Now Playing: Flight breaks transatlantic speed record
-
Now Playing: Time to book spring break travel
-
Now Playing: Screening process for travelers entering US from China is ‘robust’: Homeland Security
-
Now Playing: I tried horse therapy and it changed the way I see my life
-
Now Playing: Yelp releases its top destinations for food lovers in 2020
-
Now Playing: US airports take urgent measures against deadly virus