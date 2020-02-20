Transcript for Hitting the slopes year-round

Yes it's big snow. 180000. Square feet don't call line that will leave you saying snow and G food. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey big snow is north America's first indoor real snow ski and snowboard park. Real spouse you're telling us is that the real deal. It's a real deals the same as the snow that falls from the sky since there that we make here big snow is identical to snow that falls outdoors we just help mother nature along with some waters and air. And some cold temperatures. How cold 28 degrees 365. Days a year and glycol cooling in the floors keeps this no perfectly powdery. Fresh hell broke. For pros like skier respondents snowboarder Kelly Clark. And does the rest of the bunny slope sounds pretty you know. Kids see another looking up that it hello let's he had seen a little more terrifying. Luckily takes no offers lessons we dig big wide turns with a way forward and anything else you might need to conquer the slopes. For under seventy dollars we can give you everything that you need for your first time on that we give you. Your access this now we give you ski and snowboard rental equipment your ski jacket your ski pants a helmet a laughter and the lessons. And that's all for under seventy dollars. From the bunny slope to something a little steeper to keep things. I think. Until it was time to head all the way up popping under the 635. Foot chairlift to. Welcome guys back here going sixteen stories up everyone ready to hit the big slopes together for an eighth term. Why. There are. Just one more thing. How do you make sure that the slopes don't get you guys we have a fixed amount people that we can. Allow want to ski slope at one time just just to protect the guest experience guests can both shoot a four hour time slots. Plenty of room for you to get your ski legs. Feeling like the hottest thing on the slopes in no time I feel real good right now I think I'm ready if they get up to the next level. We do a good news right here. I Joseph good day. Well and one more hard hitting question. Before heading off the mountain and back into the mall the other thing I've heard about this place is at the hot topic that is pretty good wrecking company about that. I'll say the hot chocolate is something they need to see you. And experience. Well if he says so. Thank you very much. As if they needed another reason to love this place when there's Snow Mountain this no problem. Two years. It's that hot chocolate is reason enough to go but so is this scheme and newbies are welcome big snow says. 50% of its guests are first time skiers which means. You guys got to come with that. So much nine actually it seems kind of safe I. I want to a controlled environment. No trees. Smashing into already that it out there. I'm price. Justine can be expensive and not the 170 dollar editor that's very they get your well.

