'Start Here' podcast: The government may be heading toward a shutdown by week's end

More
But what does this mean for the holiday season? ABC News' Scott Goldberg reports.
1:06 | 12/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: The government may be heading toward a shutdown by week's end
Welcome back parts of the federal government may be just days away from running out of money and shutting down president trumpets winning five. Billion dollars to pay first proposed order while and Democrats are refusing to give it. Here's ABC's Scott Colbert with more. I guys on today's start here podcast we look ahead to the partial government shutdown that would begin late Friday if president drop in congress can't agree on a budget deal just in time for the holiday. I talked to our deputy political director Mary Alice parks about how this could affect people who are traveling for the holiday. He has say an airtight control that's all essentials of that shouldn't be it in Iraq did we need to make sure that Hilton get where they're going to get where they're going safely that your rate parks might be closed and honestly people get a lot of time often holiday time mom and might not be able to enjoy the national parks. The Postal Service will keep functioning so cards and president should be okay provided you get them in the mail on time we will talk more about which parts of the government will shut down. On today's episode of start here you can get it where ever you download podcasts and listen today. I think so Scott there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59858199,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: The government may be heading toward a shutdown by week's end","duration":"1:06","description":"But what does this mean for the holiday season? ABC News' Scott Goldberg reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-government-heading-shutdown-weeks-end-59858199","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.