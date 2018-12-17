Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: The government may be heading toward a shutdown by week's end

Welcome back parts of the federal government may be just days away from running out of money and shutting down president trumpets winning five. Billion dollars to pay first proposed order while and Democrats are refusing to give it. Here's ABC's Scott Colbert with more. I guys on today's start here podcast we look ahead to the partial government shutdown that would begin late Friday if president drop in congress can't agree on a budget deal just in time for the holiday. I talked to our deputy political director Mary Alice parks about how this could affect people who are traveling for the holiday. He has say an airtight control that's all essentials of that shouldn't be it in Iraq did we need to make sure that Hilton get where they're going to get where they're going safely that your rate parks might be closed and honestly people get a lot of time often holiday time mom and might not be able to enjoy the national parks. The Postal Service will keep functioning so cards and president should be okay provided you get them in the mail on time we will talk more about which parts of the government will shut down. On today's episode of start here you can get it where ever you download podcasts and listen today. I think so Scott there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.