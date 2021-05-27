Transcript for 9 victims identified in San Jose mass shooting

This morning new details about the deadly rail yard Rampage in California overnight police identifying all nine of the victims including a father of two a grandfather and a long time friend of a City Council member. We heard. He choose that includes a shot but I don't know latest was named. He has nothing to move in the game. We heard it on and off. Couple because he was on the gunpoint and these and only you go you go some some people that did choose to fill out something. Officials revealing the suspected shooter say Daniel Cassidy was a long time employee for the transportation facility where he opened fire. The victims. And all the college there knew the shooter well. Cassidy even seen in this security video leaving his home shortly before the shooting. Wearing what appears to be his uniform police now scouring that house considering it a third crime scene officials saying Cassidy set the home on fire before leaving. Investigators reportedly finding an arsenal of ammunition inside meanwhile the main crime scene spanning two massive buildings. We ask three country and beyond says. This is an active shooter or. Just minutes after the first shots were fired multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the area tactical teams raced in to reach the victims explosive teams cleared a facility inch by inch India and ten people were killed including the shooter who took his own life. But officials say it could have been much worse and now we're learning more about the suspect. They call I think he hit middle finger. Yeah I mean some pretty mean you salt can it get along powerful yet. Cassidy is former girlfriend who did not want to be identified speaking out about the abuse she suffered during their six month relationship meanwhile Cassie es ex wife revealing he had violent tendencies. And claims he had talked about killing co workers in the past she says she didn't take the threat seriously America who murdered girl. They shooting marking to 232. Mass shooting in the US this year and among the grief and fear is a growing frustration. What the hell's going on in the United States of America the hell's wrong with us. And when are we gonna come to grips with this when are we gonna put down our arms literally and figuratively. Investigators have not said what type of firearm the alleged gunman use.

