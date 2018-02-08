Transcript for New video from Miracle in Mexico plane crash

Let's turn out what's being called the miracle in Mexico newly released video shows the moments of passenger plane crashed during take off. Investigators say a wind gust is to blame and we're now hearing from more of the 103 people on board who say they're lucky to be alive. This is the terrifying view from inside the Aeromexico flight seconds before the doomed to take. The plane smashes into a field in Durango not even a mile from the end of the runway. You can smoke billowing from the wreckage before it bursts into flames but everyone on board had time to escape. It was a strong heavy. Can I can actually feel the the landing here buckle. At least 65 Americans were on the flight including reverend Ezekiel Sanchez from Chicago. He broke his arm and just had surgery but it's beards are high. As one clean break your coupled with broken and a couple spots hopefuls and so with very open. And become the bar and the country. To rally Rivera and Nestor Martinez were traveling with the reverend I was soon jump to the went on to win. And then from the wing a try to go it was sold so slippery kept. Pulling back the playing certain that it is jumping off from there Rivera says when she knew something was wrong the first thing she did was grab her daughter's hand. Campbell. Accidents Feeney and Slovenia where I look back at Alice smoke plain looking at the plane from where we release it. Nobody has this kid in the field for bicycling in the same ambulance what was your illness like because all cried and hugged his defense. Every. And while the investigation continues. This is how father Sanchez sums it up. Couldn't have been heard in any other way except that. A passengers described whiteout conditions when the plane took off authorities. Have recovered the plane's black boxes which they hope we'll explain why the pilots decided to fly in that bad storm.

