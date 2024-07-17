2 Americans among 6 dead in mysterious apparent cyanide poisoning in Bangkok hotel

Forensic investigators found traces of the deadly chemical in tea served to the victims. Two were Americans and the four others were Vietnamese nationals, police said.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live