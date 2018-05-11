Amazon offering free shipping to all customers

The online retail giant, feeling the pressure from Target, said Prime members would be eligible for free same-day delivery on some items.
0:09 | 11/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon offering free shipping to all customers
And beginning today Amazon is offering free shipping for all customers by members will be eligible for free seeing day delivery and some items target rolling out free shipping. A few weeks ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

