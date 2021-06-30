Across the country, kids are keeping cool in the heat

In Spokane, Washington, 11-year-old Madeline Prime built a waterslide in her front yard. In Rutherford, New Jersey, 4-year-old Colin Garvey found an indoor ski park to keep cool.
0:46 | 06/30/21

Transcript for Across the country, kids are keeping cool in the heat

