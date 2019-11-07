Deadly virus outbreak at Virginia retirement home

More
According to the Fairfax County Health Department, 11 days ago 54 people became ill with symptoms ranging from cough to pneumonia, now the "respiratory illness' left 2 dead and many hospitalized.
1:14 | 07/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly virus outbreak at Virginia retirement home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"According to the Fairfax County Health Department, 11 days ago 54 people became ill with symptoms ranging from cough to pneumonia, now the \"respiratory illness' left 2 dead and many hospitalized.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64280537","title":"Deadly virus outbreak at Virginia retirement home","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-virus-outbreak-virginia-retirement-home-64280537"}