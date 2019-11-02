Dolly Parton is honored with all-star tribute at the Grammys

Diana Ross gave a show-stopping performance and show host Alicia Keys played two pianos at the same time.
0:20 | 02/11/19

And celebrating women at the grammys Dolly Parton among them. Incredible pardon was honored with an all star tribute Grammy host Alicia Keys playing two pianists the same time last night. And former First Lady Michelle Obama making a surprise appearance praising the importance of music in all its forms.

