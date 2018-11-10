Now Playing: Hurricane Michael devastates Florida

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael blows through Florida

Now Playing: The aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Florida

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael's destruction on Mexico Beach

Now Playing: Audio detailing the night Prince nearly died from overdose on plane: Part 1

Now Playing: Teen survives after SUV nosedives 75-feet off bridge

Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump not holding back

Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump

Now Playing: The aerial view of damage that Hurricane Michael caused

Now Playing: Many Americans stepping up to help with the recovery for the Gulf Coast

Now Playing: A conversation with LGBTQ youth in Wyoming

Now Playing: Washington State Supreme Court declares death penalty unconstitutional

Now Playing: Men banned from gun range after taking selfie while armed

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: President Trump meets with Kanye West

Now Playing: NY Magazine reporter opens up about her private meeting with President Trump

Now Playing: Kanye West hugs President Trump and ABC News' Johnathan Karl in the Oval Office

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael leaves Florida residents stranded

Now Playing: Melania Trump weighs in on 'Me Too' movement

Now Playing: 'Hot Ones' host surprises Michael Strahan, Sara Haines with a spicy surprise