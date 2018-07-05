JetBlue plane's cockpit windshield shatters midflight

More
The crew told passengers that the plane, which landed safely, did not lose cabin pressure.
0:14 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for JetBlue plane's cockpit windshield shatters midflight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55000973,"title":"JetBlue plane's cockpit windshield shatters midflight","duration":"0:14","description":"The crew told passengers that the plane, which landed safely, did not lose cabin pressure. ","url":"/WNT/video/jetblue-planes-cockpit-windshield-shatters-midflight-55000973","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.