North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea

More
North Korea was said to be angry about annual joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises underway.
2:53 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55189476,"title":"North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea","duration":"2:53","description":"North Korea was said to be angry about annual joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises underway. ","url":"/WNT/video/north-korea-cancels-planned-meeting-south-korea-55189476","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.