Transcript for Officer in Phoenix shoplifting incident to be fired

A case that caused outrage a father handcuffed to mother detained at gunpoint after their four year old daughter. Was accused of taking it all at a store the police chief taking action late today and here's Marcus Moore. Tonight a new fallout from eight tense exchange between Phoenix police and a man accused of shoplifting. The chief announcing she is firing one of the officers involved. They Wear this badge as a symbol of our commitment to a higher standard. One that won't erode the trust of those we serve or tarnish the pride that is involved with being the Phoenix police officer. And shocking cell phone video captures the encounter that happened on May 27. C two officers yelling commands rave on aids and his fiancee. Inside the car two young children. The incident unfolded after their four year old allegedly walked out of a dollar store with a stolen doll. The couple were handcuffed and detained but neither was arrested. The couple is now suing and the other officer who was involved was cited for cursing but has not been fox David Marcus board tonight thank you market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.