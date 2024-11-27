Retired military dog who served in Iraq reunited with former handler

Yyacob, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, was an explosives detection and patrol dog for the U.S. Army. He was reunited with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Payton May, his handler in Iraq, after two years.  

November 27, 2024

