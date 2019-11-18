Tensions in Hong Kong escalate after nearly 6 months of protests

Police are surrounding a university where protestors are holed up, threatening to use live rounds if they don’t surrender.
2:05 | 11/18/19

Tensions in Hong Kong escalate after nearly 6 months of protests

