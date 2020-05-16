Transcript for New text messages raise more questions in the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

New details in the shooting death of ahmaud arbery. Newly obtained text messages raising questions about the controversial shooting. Reporter: Tonight, the family of ahmaud arbery is demanding answers, and protesters are calling for justice. New text messages obtained by ABC news show an officer with the Glynn county police department told the owner of this home under construction that his neighbor, Gregory Mcmichael, would help if he noticed anything on his surveillance camera. Gregory and his son Travis are now charged with murder. According to the police report, they told officers they followed arbery and attempted a citizen's arrest after seeing him leave the construction site in February. Since late last year, the homeowner's surveillance system captured several images of people entering the property. According to the homeowner's attorney, two months before the shooting, a police officer sent him this text -- Greg is retired law enforcement and also a retired investigator from the d.a.'s office. He said please call him day or night when you get action on your camera. The homeowner maintains nothing was taken from the site and says he believes arbery may have stopped to get a drink of water from the working sink. Police made no arrests in the killing for more than two months, and tonight, one of arbery's lawyers telling ABC news he thinks ahmaud died because he was black. We know there were white people in the construction that we see in the video, and nobody had a plan to confront and capture them. The only reason they did this, apparently, is because of the color of ahmaud's skin. Reporter: A lawyer for Gregory Mcmichael insists there's more to the story. The truth will reveal that this is not just another act of violent racism. Greg Mcmichael did not commit murder. Reporter: President Obama acknowledged arbery's death and America's complicated history with racism in an address to students saying this type of injustice isn't anything new. A former president weighing in tonight.

