38 minutes ago
Tufts student's visa was revoked due to activism, Rubio says
The government revoked Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
1 hour ago
Yemen war plans group chat: A timeline of the mishap
The White House said Monday the group chat "appears to be authentic."
1 hour ago
Trump probably 'violated the law' when he fired independent watchdogs, judge says
The fired inspectors general are challenging their dismissals in court.
3 hours ago
Pam Bondi says Signal chat contained 'sensitive' information, not classified
The attorney general also suggested the Signal chat leak is unlikely to be criminally investigated.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Trump pulls Stefanik's UN ambassador nomination
The White House has pulled New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced.
March 27
Former FTC commissioners speaker out after being fired by Trump administration
Former Federal Trade Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya speak out after filing a lawsuit for what they are calling an "illegal" firing by the Trump administration.
March 27
March 27
Couple deported by ICE, daughters left in US with 'heartbreak'
Stephanie Gonzalez said her parents' deportation is "heartbreaking."
March 27
Trump tariffs ‘absolutely hurting the US’: Former Treasury advisor
Matthew McGuire, former U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group, explains the impact of President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on companies and consumers.
March 27
HHS to cut about 10,000 full-time employees
The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Thursday that about 10,000 full-time employees will soon lose their jobs.
March 27
Gun debate nearly turns violent between lawmakers
Democrat Justin Pearson was proposing a bill at the Tennessee state capitol to reinstate gun-carry permits just weeks after he says his brother died by suicide using a gun.
March 26
Former Sec. of Defense on Signal app messages: ‘This is a security breach’
ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta about the Trump administration’s claim that a publicized Signal group chat did not contain classified information.
March 26
Rep. Meeks on Sec. of Defense Hegseth: ‘time for him to either resign or be fired’
ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks on the GOP’s refusal to launch an investigation into the Signal app texts and consequences for Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth.
March 26
Former intel officials not buying White House dismissals of Signal chat risks
The chat "failed soldiers, diplomats and intelligence officers," an expert said.
March 26
DHS secretary visits migrant prison on trip that includes stops in El Salvador
Kristi Noem will also visit Colombia and Mexico.
March 26
Trump and The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg have gone back and forth for years
The Signal chat story is the latest one Goldberg has done on President Trump.
March 26
Trump admin's shifting explanations for how a journalist was added to Signal chat
Trump said it was a NSC staffer. Waltz claims "full responsibility."
March 26
Rep. Crow says the Trump administration "needs accountability" for group chat breach
ABC News speaks with Rep. Jason Crow who pressed National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on details from the group chat reported by the Atlantic during house intelligence committee hearing.
March 26
Jeffrey Goldberg responds to pushback from Trump officials on Yemen Signal group chat
The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg reacts to the pushback from Trump administration officials and declined to comment on his relationship with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
March 26
Republicans raise concerns about FL election as candidates vie to replace Mike Waltz
The district voted for Trump in 2024, but the GOP candidate lags in fundraising.
March 26
Sec. of State Rubio on Signal chat: ' Someone made a big mistake'
Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on the Signal debacle for the first time, acknowledging that “someone made a big mistake and added a journalist.”
March 26
Atlantic story on Yemen chat reportedly showed a rare time Vance broke with Trump
VP reportedly asked if Trump knew the attack was "inconsistent" with his policy.
March 26
New York Times reporter spends time in Greenland as Trump pushes for takeover
International correspondent for The New York Times, Jeffrey Gettleman, spent 12 days in Greenland as President Donald Trump makes push for the country to become a U.S. state.
March 26
President Trump signs executive order over election rules
President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at cutting down immigrants without legal status on voter rolls.
March 26
US projected to default this summer absent congressional action
The CBO warned the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills by late summer.
March 26
Trump’s executive order overhauling election system is ‘unlawful’: Lawyer
Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, discusses the sweeping action requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.
March 26
The Atlantic reports attack plans that Trump’s advisers shared on Signal
The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing information about recent American strikes in Yemen that was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal.
March 26
NPR, PBS House hearing: Opening statements from House subcommittee
Republicans accuse NPR and PBS of bias at House hearing, while Democrats rebuke it as a partisan attack.
March 26
Tulsi Gabbard questioned about Yemen attack plans shared on Signal
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked the director of national intelligence about her knowledge regarding war plans leaked to a journalist.
March 26
Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld government regulation of self-assemble firearm kits that produce untraceable weapons known as "ghost guns."
March 26
Espionage Act explained amid Yemen chat fallout
A century-old law aimed at cracking down on disloyal wartime activities is in the spotlight after Trump officials used a Signal group chat to discuss Yemen strike plans.
March 26
Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits
The 7-2 decision came from Justice Neil Gorsuch.
March 26
Rep. Crockett defends 'Governor Hot Wheels' comments about Abbott amid censure threat
"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," Crockett said.
March 26
JD, Usha Vance to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts 'aggressive’ pressure
J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance will be part of a delegation visiting Greenland, after Trump's statements that the U.S. should own the Danish territory.
March 25
Rep. Don Bacon on leaked war plans: ‘It puts at risk our troops’
BC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Don Bacon about members of President Donald Trump's administration accidentally sharing sensitive security information and how they should take accountability.
March 25
Sen. Mark Kelly on leaked texts: “How ridiculous and dumb was that?”
ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Armed Services Committee member Sen. Mark Kelly about a fiery Capitol Hill hearing on the unauthorized use of Signal and if the chats shared classified information.
March 25
Signal group chat about Yemen strike raises questions about the Espionage Act
The law is in the spotlight after a journalist was inadvertently included.
March 25
Speaker Johnson warns Congress has power to stop funding federal courts
Robert McWhirter, a constitutional lawyer, reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson issuing an open threat to the federal judiciary amid high-stakes White House legal battles.
March 25
Who is Mike Waltz?
National security adviser Michael Waltz was a former Green Beret and three-term congressman from Florida.
March 25
Republican Congressman reacts to Jeffrey Goldberg's story on Signal group chat
Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher joined ABC News Live with a reaction to Trump officials coming under fire for using the app Signal to discuss war plans.
March 25
Speaker Johnson warns federal judiciary that Congress has power to stop funding
House Speaker Mike Johnson warns Congress has the power to stop funding federal courts amid high-stakes White House legal battles.
March 25
Trump downplays Yemen war plans group chat fiasco: 'It can happen'
"There was no classified information as I understand it," Trump claimed.
March 25
JD, Usha Vance to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts 'aggressive' pressure
Trump has declined to rule out military force to acquire Greenland.
March 25
Trump pick to lead SSA will conduct 'total review' of agency
President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration on Tuesday distanced himself from some of the actions taken at the agency by officials linked to Elon Musk and DOGE.
March 25
Former employees slam 'chaos,' 'confusion' at Department of Education
"Right now, the name of the game is uncertainty," one former employee said.
March 25
'Lone offenders' carrying out Tesla attacks, catching them 'difficult,' FBI, DHS say
The assessment comes as the FBI launched a task force to investigate attacks.
March 25
Trump pick to lead SSA will conduct 'total review' of agency
Frank Bisignano said he will conduct a "total review" at the SSA if confirmed.
March 25
Gabbard, Ratcliffe insist Signal chat did not include classified information
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were grilled at a hearing by Democrats over war plans leaked to a journalist.
March 25
What some federal judges have said amid Trump's challenges in court
The president and his allies have attacked several judges on social media.
Trump says US will 'go as far as we have to' to get control of Greenland
Mar 27
