Political News

Latest Politics Headlines

38 minutes ago

Tufts student's visa was revoked due to activism, Rubio says

The government revoked Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
38 minutes ago
The government revoked Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
1 hour ago

Yemen war plans group chat: A timeline of the mishap

The White House said Monday the group chat "appears to be authentic."
1 hour ago
Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, Mar. 13, 2025.
1 hour ago

Trump probably 'violated the law' when he fired independent watchdogs, judge says

The fired inspectors general are challenging their dismissals in court.
1 hour ago
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on auto tariffs and other topics in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Mar. 26, 2025.
3 hours ago

Pam Bondi says Signal chat contained 'sensitive' information, not classified

The attorney general also suggested the Signal chat leak is unlikely to be criminally investigated.
3 hours ago
VIDEO: Pam Bondi says Signal chat contained 'sensitive' information, not classified
3 hours ago

Trump pulls Stefanik's UN nomination

Johnson said he "will invite" Stefanik "to return to the leadership table."
3 hours ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
3 hours ago

Trump pulls Stefanik's UN ambassador nomination

The White House has pulled New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced.
3 hours ago
VIDEO: Trump pulls Stefanik's UN ambassador nomination
March 27

Former FTC commissioners speaker out after being fired by Trump administration

Former Federal Trade Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya speak out after filing a lawsuit for what they are calling an "illegal" firing by the Trump administration.
March 27
VIDEO: Former FTC commissioners speaker out after being fired by Trump administration
March 27

HHS to cut about 10,000 full-time employees

After cuts, the agency will have about 62,000 people -- down from 82,000.
March 27
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009.
March 27

Couple deported by ICE, daughters left in US with 'heartbreak'

Stephanie Gonzalez said her parents' deportation is "heartbreaking."
March 27
Gladys, 55, and Nelson, 59, Gonzalez are seen in this undated photo.
March 27

Trump tariffs ‘absolutely hurting the US’: Former Treasury advisor

Matthew McGuire, former U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group, explains the impact of President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on companies and consumers.
March 27
VIDEO: Trump tariffs ‘absolutely hurting the US’: Former Treasury advisor
March 27

HHS to cut about 10,000 full-time employees

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Thursday that about 10,000 full-time employees will soon lose their jobs.
March 27
The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Thursday that about 10,000 full-time employees will soon lose their jobs.
March 27

Gun debate nearly turns violent between lawmakers

Democrat Justin Pearson was proposing a bill at the Tennessee state capitol to reinstate gun-carry permits just weeks after he says his brother died by suicide using a gun.
March 27
Democrat Justin Pearson was proposing a bill at the Tennessee state capitol to reinstate gun-carry permits just weeks after he says his brother died by suicide using a gun.
March 26

Former Sec. of Defense on Signal app messages: ‘This is a security breach’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta about the Trump administration’s claim that a publicized Signal group chat did not contain classified information.
March 26
VIDEO: Former Sec. of Defense on Signal app messages: ‘This is a security breach’
March 26

Rep. Meeks on Sec. of Defense Hegseth: ‘time for him to either resign or be fired’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks on the GOP’s refusal to launch an investigation into the Signal app texts and consequences for Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth.
March 26
VIDEO: Rep. Meeks on Sec. of Defense Hegseth: ‘time for him to either resign or be fired’
March 26

Former intel officials not buying White House dismissals of Signal chat risks

The chat "failed soldiers, diplomats and intelligence officers," an expert said.
March 26
Signal app on a smartphone is seen on a mobile device screen, Mar. 25, 2025, in Chicago.
March 26

DHS secretary visits migrant prison on trip that includes stops in El Salvador

Kristi Noem will also visit Colombia and Mexico.
March 26
U.S. Ambassador William H. Duncan receives Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she arrived at the Comalapa International Airport, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Mar. 26, 2025.
March 26

Trump and The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg have gone back and forth for years

The Signal chat story is the latest one Goldberg has done on President Trump.
March 26
Jeffrey Goldberg speaks on stage during the "Nancy Pelosi on The Art of Power" panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. | President Donald Trump meets with US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025.
March 26

Trump admin's shifting explanations for how a journalist was added to Signal chat

Trump said it was a NSC staffer. Waltz claims "full responsibility."
March 26
Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, Mar. 21, 2025, Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, The Atlantic, Mar. 25, 2025 and White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Feb. 20, 2025.
March 26

Rep. Crow says the Trump administration "needs accountability" for group chat breach

ABC News speaks with Rep. Jason Crow who pressed National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on details from the group chat reported by the Atlantic during house intelligence committee hearing.
March 26
VIDEO: Rep. Crow says the Trump administration "needs accountability" for group chat breach
March 26

Jeffrey Goldberg responds to pushback from Trump officials on Yemen Signal group chat

The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg reacts to the pushback from Trump administration officials and declined to comment on his relationship with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
March 26
The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg reacts to the pushback from Trump administration officials and declined to comment on his relationship with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
March 26

Republicans raise concerns about FL election as candidates vie to replace Mike Waltz

The district voted for Trump in 2024, but the GOP candidate lags in fundraising.
March 26
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, Rep. Randy Fine answers questions from the media in Tallahassee, Fla.
March 26

Sec. of State Rubio on Signal chat: ' Someone made a big mistake'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on the Signal debacle for the first time, acknowledging that “someone made a big mistake and added a journalist.”
March 26
Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on the Signal debacle for the first time, acknowledging that “someone made a big mistake and added a journalist.”
March 26

Atlantic story on Yemen chat reportedly showed a rare time Vance broke with Trump

VP reportedly asked if Trump knew the attack was "inconsistent" with his policy.
March 26
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, Mar. 21, 2025.
March 26

New York Times reporter spends time in Greenland as Trump pushes for takeover

International correspondent for The New York Times, Jeffrey Gettleman, spent 12 days in Greenland as President Donald Trump makes push for the country to become a U.S. state.
March 26
VIDEO: New York Times reporter spends time in Greenland as Trump pushes for takeover
March 26

President Trump signs executive order over election rules

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at cutting down immigrants without legal status on voter rolls.
March 26
VIDEO: President Trump signs executive order over election rules
March 26

US projected to default this summer absent congressional action

The CBO warned the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills by late summer.
March 26
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends at an Economic Club of New York event in New York City, Mar. 6, 2025.
March 26

Trump’s executive order overhauling election system is ‘unlawful’: Lawyer

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, discusses the sweeping action requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.
March 26
VIDEO: Trump’s executive order overhauling election system is ‘unlawful’: Lawyer
March 26

The Atlantic reports attack plans that Trump’s advisers shared on Signal

The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing information about recent American strikes in Yemen that was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal.
March 26
VIDEO: The Atlantic reveals attack plans that Trump’s advisers shared on Signal
March 26

NPR, PBS House hearing: Opening statements from House subcommittee

Republicans accuse NPR and PBS of bias at House hearing, while Democrats rebuke it as a partisan attack.
March 26
NPR, PBS House hearing: Opening statements from House subcommittee
March 26

Tulsi Gabbard questioned about Yemen attack plans shared on Signal

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked the director of national intelligence about her knowledge regarding war plans leaked to a journalist.
March 26
VIDEO: Tulsi Gabbard questioned about Yemen attack plans shared on Signal
March 26

Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld government regulation of self-assemble firearm kits that produce untraceable weapons known as "ghost guns."
March 26
VIDEO: Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits
March 26

Espionage Act explained amid Yemen chat fallout

A century-old law aimed at cracking down on disloyal wartime activities is in the spotlight after Trump officials used a Signal group chat to discuss Yemen strike plans.
March 26
Espionage Act explained amid Yemen chat fallout
March 26

Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits

The 7-2 decision came from Justice Neil Gorsuch.
March 26
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, July 19, 2024.
March 26

Rep. Crockett defends 'Governor Hot Wheels' comments about Abbott amid censure threat

"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," Crockett said.
March 26
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage during Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
March 26

JD, Usha Vance to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts 'aggressive’ pressure

J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance will be part of a delegation visiting Greenland, after Trump's statements that the U.S. should own the Danish territory.
March 26
J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance will be part of a delegation visiting Greenland, after Trump's statements that the U.S. should own the Danish territory.
March 25

Rep. Don Bacon on leaked war plans: ‘It puts at risk our troops’

BC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Don Bacon about members of President Donald Trump's administration accidentally sharing sensitive security information and how they should take accountability.
March 25
VIDEO: Rep. Don Bacon on leaked war plans: ‘It puts at risk our troops’
March 25

Sen. Mark Kelly on leaked texts: “How ridiculous and dumb was that?”

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Armed Services Committee member Sen. Mark Kelly about a fiery Capitol Hill hearing on the unauthorized use of Signal and if the chats shared classified information.
March 25
VIDEO: Sen. Mark Kelly on leaked texts: “How ridiculous and dumb was that?”
March 25

Signal group chat about Yemen strike raises questions about the Espionage Act

The law is in the spotlight after a journalist was inadvertently included.
March 25
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 24, 2025.
March 25

Speaker Johnson warns Congress has power to stop funding federal courts

Robert McWhirter, a constitutional lawyer, reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson issuing an open threat to the federal judiciary amid high-stakes White House legal battles.
March 25
VIDEO: Speaker Johnson warns Congress has power to stop funding federal courts
March 25

Who is Mike Waltz?

National security adviser Michael Waltz was a former Green Beret and three-term congressman from Florida.
March 25
National security adviser Michael Waltz was a former Green Beret and three-term congressman from Florida.
March 25

Republican Congressman reacts to Jeffrey Goldberg's story on Signal group chat

Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher joined ABC News Live with a reaction to Trump officials coming under fire for using the app Signal to discuss war plans.
March 25
VIDEO: Republican Congressman reacts to Jeffrey Goldberg's story on Signal group chat
March 25

Speaker Johnson warns federal judiciary that Congress has power to stop funding

House Speaker Mike Johnson warns Congress has the power to stop funding federal courts amid high-stakes White House legal battles.
March 25
VIDEO: Speaker Johnson warns federal judiciary that Congress has power to stop court funding
March 25

Trump downplays Yemen war plans group chat fiasco: 'It can happen'

"There was no classified information as I understand it," Trump claimed.
March 25
President Donald Trump speaks next to Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles as he meets with U.S. Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Mar. 25, 2025.
March 25

JD, Usha Vance to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts 'aggressive' pressure

Trump has declined to rule out military force to acquire Greenland.
March 25
The consulate of the United States is pictured in Nuuk, Greenland, Mar. 24, 2025.
March 25

Trump pick to lead SSA will conduct 'total review' of agency

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration on Tuesday distanced himself from some of the actions taken at the agency by officials linked to Elon Musk and DOGE.
March 25
President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration on Tuesday distanced himself from some of the actions taken at the agency by officials linked to Elon Musk and DOGE.
March 25

Former employees slam 'chaos,' 'confusion' at Department of Education

"Right now, the name of the game is uncertainty," one former employee said.
March 25
An exterior view of the Department of Education building on Mar. 13, 2025 in Washington.
March 25

'Lone offenders' carrying out Tesla attacks, catching them 'difficult,' FBI, DHS say

The assessment comes as the FBI launched a task force to investigate attacks.
March 25
A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Mar. 10, 2025.
March 25

Trump pick to lead SSA will conduct 'total review' of agency

Frank Bisignano said he will conduct a "total review" at the SSA if confirmed.
March 25
Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Commissioner of Social Security Administration, appears at his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Mar. 25, 2025 in Washington.
March 25

Gabbard, Ratcliffe insist Signal chat did not include classified information

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were grilled at a hearing by Democrats over war plans leaked to a journalist.
March 25
VIDEO: Gabbard, Ratcliffe insist Signal chat did not include classified information
March 25

What some federal judges have said amid Trump's challenges in court

The president and his allies have attacked several judges on social media.
March 25
The Blind Justice statue is shown outside the Albert V. Bryan Federal Courthouse, in Alexandria, Virginia.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Mar. 26, 2025 in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Mar. 26, 2025 in Washington.
Trump says US will 'go as far as we have to' to get control of Greenland
Mar 27
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Suggested Interests