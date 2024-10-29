Arizona secretary of state to hold 'mock election'

The secretary’s office said the mock election will provide the media an opportunity to test their election result reporting system.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live