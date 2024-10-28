Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk over $1 million voter giveaway

The Philadelphia district attorney sued Elon Musk and his super PAC on Monday over the billionaire's controversial $1 million giveaway.

October 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live