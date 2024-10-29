Trump hits Harris ahead of her 'closing argument' speech at the Ellipse

Former President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday, swiped at Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

October 29, 2024

