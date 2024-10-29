Harris and Trump campaigns turn to gamers for support

Gene Park, video game critic for the Washington Post, joins to discuss how the Harris and Trump campaigns are using video games and livestreaming to court young voters.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live