Transcript for Chad Daybell's wife dies shortly after frightening encounter: Part 6

Rexburg is a beautiful, safe place, as safe as any city built near an old volcano. It's motto is "America's family community," and this is where Chad and his wife Tammy are raising their family. And then Lori came to town. Maybe an eruption was inevitable. Chad's wife, Tammy daybell, returns home after a long day of work, and this 49-year-old librarian is taking stuff out of the back of the car when trouble comes up from behind. Tammy would later post on her Facebook page, a guy with a ski mask was suddenly standing by the back of my car with a paintball gun. He shot at me several times although I don't think it was loaded. I yelled for Chad and he ran off around the back of my house. I have no idea what his motive was, and we never spoke even after I asked him several times what he thought he was doing. So, Tammy daybell stares down the barrel of a gun and manages to survive. But just ten days later, she winds up dead. The obituary says that she passes away due to natural causes, but at the time she's actually training for a marathon. It's hard to accept her death. I don't believe it. Husband Chad declines an autopsy before Tammy is buried in Utah, and he receives a $430,000 life insurance payout. I did see Chad that morning, and I don't know how he was grieving if he was. I do know that he didn't show a lot of emotion. Honestly, I think if I were 49 years old and my wife died unexpectedly at night, I would have asked for an autopsy just to see if there was some medical reason that might be passed on to my children or whatever. But I don't know why that wasn't done. I think that is very unusual and causes suspect. It seems like everywhere Lori is, people are either dead or missing. Yeah. Kay woodcock and her brother Charles were pretty close. They shared a lot of things, including his online passwords. I worked for him a little bit, so he gave me all of that information. In a way, it helped jump start an investigation into what happened, correct? You saw some things on a computer? Yes. And what did you see? I saw emails. That email account was linked to the Amazon account. Lori was ordering from the Amazon account still, so I clicked on those and boom, there I see the address they're at in rexburg, Idaho, apartment number, everything. The online information that Kay finds is key, because now we have an address as to where Lori is and a door for the cops to knock on. It also reveals something else. Lori purchases a ring on Amazon under Charles Vallow's account, a wedding ring. And it is this ring that turns up in her wedding photos to Chad daybell. How does a mother who up until seemingly a few months ago loved her children, seemingly would do anything for her children, how does she do a 180 like that? I think that she and Chad together have just, you know, like, they -- they just feed off of each other. I know she knows right from wrong. Just admit that, Chad. Just admit that, Lori. This is nothing about religion. There's no way you can make me believe that in their heart they honestly believe this bs. One morning you're going the wake up, you've got look at yourself in a mirror and say, oh, my god, what have I done? That day is coming sooner than Lori and Chad know.

