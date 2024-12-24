Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after 1-day stay

Former President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the flu, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live