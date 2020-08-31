Transcript for Chadwick Boseman's private struggle with colon cancer: Part 3

everyone. As I have often said as a community you don't want to be apart of but so many of us are. Now we know Chadwick Boseman was battling in private. Just imagine what he was going through with treatment and the inner strength he must have called on with the brewing schedules of making movies. We want to use this as a teachable moment. We know Chadwick would have appreciated this. It is about testing and early interventions. Here is my colleague and fellow cancer thriver. How are you? I love your movie. Reporter: This was one of the amazing things that Chadwick Boseman kept on doing while quietly struggling with cancer. Being a real life hero at children's cancer hospital. Meeting these children was hugely important for this superstar. It shows on the 2017 interview at Sirius XM. There were two kids that recently passed from cancer. They're trying to hold on until this movie comes. Just to experience those two little boys and the anticipation of this movie and when I found out that they -- Take your time with it. It means a lot. Zoe Dale needed painful radiation to fight cancer when king t'challa himself came to visit at the hospital. I was really nervous and being able to meet him was one of the best experience I had at saint Jude. We did marks on our face. And to have someone that's African-American to be a lead in a movie of such a big movie like that and like our dad he was like a role model that we can look up to and someone that looked like us in a movie. It was her 30th and final time she was going to the hospital for radiation. The actor signed her treatment schedule with a special message. He signed the radiation schedule and it says "Wakanda," it was translated to love. Reporter: What the Dale family is learning now that Boseman was showing incredible strength and character trying to touch the lives of these sick children. I was thinking how he was able to be at saint Jude with a smile on his face the entire time and I was thinking wow. Reporter: Behind that smile, someone so young who looked so healthy was fighting colon rectal cancer behind the scene. It was estimated more than 140,000 of colon rectal cancer will be diagnosed with almost 50,000 people dying from this Reporter: Doctors have seen an alarming increase in young people. Dr. Kim yang at Boston. The rise of colon cancer happening in young people has been starting to be seen since the mid 1990s and it is occurring at a rate of 2% per and what we are seeing in response to that is the American cancer society actually lowering their recommended age to start colon rectal cancer screening from age 50 down to 45. Now although that may be a good first step, it certainly does not help all the patients we see who are being diagnosed and presenting when they are in their 20s or 30s. Reporter: Colon cancer is hitting black Americans harder. African-Americans are more likely to die from colon cancer. Although we have done better getting African-Americans screened, we have quite a way to go. Reporter: For doctors leading the fight of this disease, the tragedy of Boseman's death is a chance to raise awareness. My one hope is that we can use this time to understand how common colon rectal cancer is and we can all educate ourselves of the importance of screening. If we can do that then we can do justice to his legacy. Reporter: So often the young people whose lived he touched were called wakanda heroes. Some of them are still fighting for their lives and they continue to draw strengths from their fallen hero. His journey impacts mine to keep going and no matter what you are going through to push forward and find a purpose that you are working for and to be strong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.