Transcript for Dalia Dippolito's defense at 1st trial was that she wanted reality TV fame: Part 8

Toyota. We begin with the trial of a Florida woman arrested for plotting to kill her husband. Your trial. Can you describe what that experience was like for you? Confusing. Really difficult. The cameras were there. The TV shows were actually filming the whole thing as I'm entering the courthouse. Dalia Dippolito entered the courthouse in a buttoned up white sweater to meet the men and women who will likely decide her fate. I have never had a case as a prosecutor that was so strong. I'm a lot tougher than what I look. I know you came here, and you're like oh, what a cute little girl or whatever, but I'm not. You will see how determined she was to have Mike Dippolito, her husband, killed. In opening statements, the prosecutor, Elizabeth parker, wants to make sure these jurors don't believe that Dalia is this little, innocent figure, and that she is a much darker, more evil person. He asks her, are you sure you want to kill him? Without hesitation, as if she had ice running through her veins, she says, there's no changing. I'm determined already. My biggest concern, the evidence seemed to be overwhelming, but you have Mike, who's got a shady past. I knew the defense would make him out to be a conman. Please tell us your name. Michael Dippolito. What's awesome about this case is that the jury actually gets to hear from the victim. In a plot to kill somebody, the victim is almost always dead. I don't know how to explain it. I just don't know. He was a likeable character. I knew that I just needed to get him on the stand for long enough to have the jury like him, too. What did you think of your marriage? I thought it was great. Having fun with my wife, getting off probation I thought. You know? Did the defendant seem happy? Yes. He completely owns up to his past. I'm a convicted felon. You know, I go to probation every month and report. I hold my head up as high as I can. On cross-examination, when Dalia Dippolito's lawyer keeps asking him and keeps repeating the word probation, Mike Dippolito fights back and makes the entire courtroom laugh. You're like a parrot. A parrot? Yeah. What does that mean? I've been called a lot of things. What's a parrot? Did you do that on probation? Were you on probation? Did you do that on probation, were you on probation? You know what I'm talking about. I'm just having fun with it. I'm with you. You're having fun with me? Well let me ask you something. Is this fun, Mr. Dippolito? This sucks, okay. It's ridiculous. I am not -- we're not here because of me. You might as well put me up next. What are we doing here? But another Mike is about to make an entrance into the trial, Mike Stanley, an ex-boyfriend of Dalia's. You're going the meet Mike Stanley. Who prosecutors say discussed with Dalia planting the drugs in Mike Dippolito's truck. So, the prosecution introduced tons of text messages between Dalia and Mike Stanley. They were talking about everything they wanted to do once Dippolito was out the way. So their x-rated conversation is read on the stand by Boynton beach detective Alex Moreno. Do you want my hot, tight body all over you? You can just see how uncomfortable this police officer is as he's reading these steamy text messages. Love you so much. I'm so horny for you. Some of the stuff was kind of cheesy. I mean, I had to read it up on the stand. It was not my best moment. Baby, I love you and I only want to You. She's telling Mike Stanley, once this guy's gone, you and I can have the life we've imagined. I will have Michael's money. We'll have this condo. Everything will be good. Greed was the very basic core of why Dalia did this. Parker says when Dalia's plan to put her husband back in prison failed, that's when she took things a step further. Yeah, but killing somebody come on, nobody's going to be able to point a finger at me. I'm determined. You're positive? I'm positive. Like 5,000% sure. After the prosecution rests, now it's the defense's turn. And they are going to use that infamous video for their own purposes. That's where this novel defense theory came into play, a defense theory that was actually a little hard to believe. The plot for the contract killing of Mike Dippolito was never real. He comes up with a defense that rocks the community, which is -- this was all for a reality show. She knew she was being taped. She and Mike wanted to be stars. So they came up with this idea, and it was all a hoax. It was Mike Dippolito's idea. And Mike Dippolito was in on it. And she's not guilty. It was a stunt. It was a hoax, a ruse, a plan, that Mike Dippolito hoped to capture the attention of someone in reality TV. Dalia's lawyers claim that Mike and Dalia Dippolito wanted to be famous. They wanted to be like the stars of "Cheaters" and "Jersey shore." Salnick presents a computer forensic expert who found that Dalia had searched, "Reality shows" on her computer. The website name is -- it says welcometorealitytvcastingcall. Come. It fits with his obsession with about his appearance, his vanity. And others might be interested in his reality. I was shocked. I mean, where was the evidence that this was a reality show plot? I didn't do anything. Please, I didn't do anything. At no time does she ever stand up and say, well, hold on a minute. This was all -- Michael, Mohamed, wait a minute, this is all a setup. We were all acting, right? Wouldn't be that the first thing out of your mouth if you're about to be arrested? And not only that, Mike Dippolito strenuously denied that it had anything to do with reality TV tryouts. Did you ever have aspirations to be on a reality show? No. Did you ever act out any scenarios withhe defendant for a reality show? No. The dumbest thing I've ever heard. I couldn't even believe they made something like that up. Don't know what reality show a 40-year-old man -- a 40-year-old convicted felon could be on. This defense received a fair amount of eyebrow raising. She didn't want to kill her husband, she just wanted to be on a reality show. A pretty shocking twist in the case of a Florida wife caught on tape taking a contract out on her husband. We've got to bring in our legal analyst Dan Abrams on this one. And, Dan, all of us of us just shook our heads when we heard this. I've seen a lot of wild and crazy defenses in my day, and this is certainly one of the wildest and one of the craziest. The reaction to this defense was, are you kidding me? This is an almost impossible defense to win. And so I think in order for it to succeed, Dalia Dippolito would have to take the witness stand. Judge, the defense is going the rest. But Dalia does not end up testifying. It was a daily, yes, you're going to testify. No, you're not going to testify. Did you want to testify? Yes, I did. She's like poison candy -- attractive on the outside but deadly on the inside. I was confident in the case that I had presented, but I was truly concerned that it was such a bizarre defense. I've been advised the jury has reached a verdict. Except this was nowhere near the end of this story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.