Daniel Wozniak suspected in Sam Herr's disappearance, Julie Kibuishi's murder: Part 4

More
Wozniak, a community-theater actor, was in need of money ahead of his wedding and facing eviction. He told police Herr had killed Kibuishi and was working with him to commit 'credit card fraud.'
7:03 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daniel Wozniak suspected in Sam Herr's disappearance, Julie Kibuishi's murder: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:03","description":"Wozniak, a community-theater actor, was in need of money ahead of his wedding and facing eviction. He told police Herr had killed Kibuishi and was working with him to commit 'credit card fraud.'","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63412442","title":"Daniel Wozniak suspected in Sam Herr's disappearance, Julie Kibuishi's murder: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/daniel-wozniak-suspected-sam-herrs-disappearance-julie-kibuishis-63412442"}