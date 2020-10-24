Transcript for Death row inmate knows Florida governor could sign his death warrant any day: Part 11

You and I met for the first time on December 18, 2019 at the sumpter county correctional center, correct? He won't testify. He just stared at me. They tried to get him to testify. Is there anything else I can talk to you about here before I get your next answer? No, sir, I've done 35 years for a crime I didn't commit and I don't plan on testifying against somebody else to help the state kill them, and that will be all my testimony could basically do, so I have nothing else to say. Nothing I can do or say to change your mind? No. Sir. All right, Mr. Pearcy can go. Jack Pearcy refused to testify, but someone else was eager to speak. Kalli Boggio is Shelly Boggio's younger half sister. What would you like to tell me, ma'am? I would like to tell you that our family has been through enough. Please get this to an end. Throughout this whole thing, it's been the James Dailey show, the jack Pearcy show. No, this is about Shelly Boggio and her life. Her life mattered, and it still matters, and it will always matter. And I guarantee you and I promise you -- I promise everybody that me and my family will never stop until we see justice and see that man go. What would you say to Shelly Boggio's family members who believe that the right person has been sentenced to death? Well, what could I say to them? I mean, how many times has the state lied to them? How many times has to state told them that for sure I was the one? I mean, there would be nothing I could say to them. Mr. Dailey, anything you want to tell me today? No, sir, just thank you very much for your time. Almost three months after jack Pearcy refuses to testify, the judge rules neither James Dailey's conviction or death sentence will be vacated on the strength of the evidence. And then another blow. Paul skalnik, that jailhouse snitch whose testimony that Dailey confessed to him in jail helped put Dailey on death row, he'll never be able to recant his testimony. He died almost two months to the day after our phone call. At any time, the governor of Florida could sign a death warrant for James Dailey. I'm not afraid to die. What I'm afraid of is spending the rest of my life in prison for a crime I didn't commit, not being able to clear my name for my kids and my grandkids and my great-grandkids. I'm stubborn. I'm not giving up no matter what. We're just going to keep fighting. That's all I know, just to keep fighting. Andrea Boggio says she always dreaded Florida. But she finally forced herself to come. 35 years after her cousin Shelly's murder, her first visit to the crime scene, and now to the cemetery. A show of support for the family. Poor Shelly. I'm done. I can't do it. I left her a letter. Would you mind telling me what you were trying to express to her? That I will keep fighting, and I love her. And I'll never give up trying to fight for her. Shelly Boggio was alive. She was loved. And she deserves some justice. Breaking news, a military

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.