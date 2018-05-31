Transcript for Family of woman found dead believes she didn't commit suicide but was killed

All that's left for sheriff's deputies to do now is inform the O Connell family of the tragedy. They just did she commit suicide your daughter killed herself sickness as accept this is. There's no way that Michelle would ever take her life who Michelle. Time a single mom and was working two sometimes three jobs to support a four year old daughter Alexis. Michelle had a letter sent her whole life changed she needs the test range front lack. You know some people are just rented him out there and shallots and and I. Just voted. And there's there's no weighing. Could take care of a Lexus. O'Connell brother and sister say the family's grief turned into rage once they realize the sheriff's department spent just a few hours at the scene. Before calling Michelle step in the suicide. And in the words suicide was thrown around right after that without any. Investigation. And screamed and yelled top problems we want an outside investigation. But two days later the medical examiner doctor Frederick Hogan performs an autopsy and officially rules for death a suicide. And the sheriff says no to an outside investigation.

