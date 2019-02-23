Father and teen son shot and killed by Uber driver: Part 5

Tyler Smith's girlfriend watched with horror as Jason Dalton approached him and his father, Richard Smith, at a car dealership and opened fire on them.
9:02 | 02/23/19

