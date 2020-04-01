Transcript for Girls abducted by Ariel Castro begin healing, moving forward with life: Part 10

The community needed it to go away. It provoked things in people to drive by there and see it still standing. You cried. Yeah. Why? Think it was, like, tears of happiness. Everything bad that happened in that house, now it's gone. Michelle came and released some balloons and that was a good moment for the town. That was a good moment for the victims. First thing that I thought is they're taking a horrible situation and turning it into good. What is your relationship with Gina and Amanda to this day? What is it like? I decided to separate from them because we are all going through difficult times and when we see each other it kind of brings back memories. We're a part of this because of what he did to us, but that doesn't mean that we were friends before or we have to be friends after. What these young women decided to do was just keep a low profile. They needed to heal. So we didn't know a whole lot about them except for releasing books about the experience. These women that just have overcome so much. Behind the scenes, do they have struggles like you and I? Without a doubt. But the fact is they get up every day, they put a smile on, they're thankful. It's definitely life changing. I was gone for nine years. I had to learn iPhones, Snapchat. Maybe you can teach me Snapchat, 'cause I still don't get it. I still don't understand it. Oh, I'll teach you. Okay. Once she came home, she was adamant about, I need to do school. I didn't finish school. That's the first thing I need to get out of the way. In 2015, Gina and Amanda graduated from high school. They got a huge standing ovation, and cheers from the people at the graduation, and it was a wonderful day for them. It's like she's determined to do things that was taken away from her from that time. She didn't get to have a quinceanera. So her godmother decided to throw this big party. She had the big white dress. She looked like a princess. Gina, obviously, with her family, they have surrounded her with love and protected her. Amanda has Jocelyn, which is really huge. Your precious daughter. She's a teenager. Listen, yeah. Well, she thinks she's a teenager. She's 12. Let's keep -- she's 12. Okay, okay. I don't want to rush it, all right. Yes, let's not rush it. So how is she? She's happy. She's vivacious. She's doing great. She's in middle school now. Jocelyn is more special than I could even use words to describe. I always describe her as wise beyond her years. Were you able to explain the situation, the chains? Not so much about the rapes and stuff like that, but I did tell her. I used the word kidnapping, 'cause I wanted to make sure she knew what that was. I just explained to her, like, "Your dad is -- he was sick in the mind." I just never want her to feel that -- that she's not here for a special reason. She's here because she's special and I just want her to know that. It's a beautiful thing. I couldn't even imagine what they went through, and then you run into them at a party or whatever, and they're living life, loving life, like nothing had never happened. Michelle, we worried about the most because she had no support, nothing. Oh, my. When I first arrived to the horse therapy it was super amazing. That horse helped me with so much. It showed me something that no other human's ever shown me, respect and love. But now she has this big family of friends that she created. Okay, so now you bowl. I love my friends that I have. I love my chosen family. She's someone that I really look up to. She's got depth. She's so intelligent, such great feelings. I got my adopted dad, which his name is Jim. He's such a sweetheart. He's the one that showed me that men are not all the same. That there are the nice ones out there. When we first met, we were at karaoke. She started singing this particular song. You held me down but I got up She's basically saying no matter what the world should know that she is fine. So now whenever we go karaoke, she knows, that's what I want to hear. And you're going to hear me roar Tell us about Miguel. Oh, my gosh. He is the love of my life. He's my other half. He showed me that life doesn't have to be horrible and you don't have to be alone. That must feel great for you. Yes. She's like a big bomb in a small package. When I first came out of the house, I didn't even know what love was, what a tender touch was. All I knew was abuse. Huge personality. Very, very intelligent. She's got her own light that she walks in. Michelle, she's found happiness and joy. She's married. She looked beautiful that day. I don't know what came over me. I couldn't hold it in. I had tears in my eyes. These women, now they live their lives wanting to change the world for the better.

