Transcript for Jon Bon Jovi, Harry Connick Jr, other stars lend their voices to COVID-19 causes

in isolation right now. Is this on? Reporter: With concert tours canceled, singer and musicians are taking their acts off stage and online. Your body because you're a sky, oh you're a sky full of stars em. Reporter: The idea took off and many #together at home concerts on social media. These virtual concerted helped raise $112 million for the response fund. A lot of artists decided we want to help make staying at home easier for everybody so we're going to try to entertain you. I love it when you call me Reporter: Musicians are connecting with fans in new and unique ways. Harry Connick Jr. Invited the world into his basement with the show hunker with Harry. I'm glad I could help you pass the time a little bit better. Reporter: In your basement you performed a song. What does that song mean to you? Somebody wants to take me Even if we're apart, we're connted in a different almost more powerful way, which is kind of what that song means. Reporter: Earlier today, I also spoke to rock and roll hall of famer Jon bon jovi about the photo his wife took of him washing dishes at his soul kitchen, and the caption he wrote for that photo that became the chorus to a new song. "If you can't do what you do, do what you can." So true. Our thanks to Amy robach tonight. South America messages of hope from across the country, and signaling, we're in this together. Reporter: Tonight, true to its name, the Navy ship "The comfort" pulling into the new York harbor, past the statue of liberty, a city in need, a city grateful. Every night for the last seven nights, this -- Reporter: Applause for the brave healthcare workers risking their own lives to save others. Across the country tonight, reminders we are isolated but we are not alone. There were those two American

