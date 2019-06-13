Loved ones make emotional visit to Yingying Zhang's memorial

More
Zhang's family visits her memorial during the trial for her murder, two years after her disappearance. Xiaolin Hou, Zhang's boyfriend, said "The only way to find some relief ... is to find her."
1:30 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Loved ones make emotional visit to Yingying Zhang's memorial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Zhang's family visits her memorial during the trial for her murder, two years after her disappearance. Xiaolin Hou, Zhang's boyfriend, said \"The only way to find some relief ... is to find her.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63675013","title":"Loved ones make emotional visit to Yingying Zhang's memorial","url":"/2020/video/loved-make-emotional-visit-yingying-zhangs-memorial-63675013"}