Transcript for Where the MacNeill family is today: Part 11

Doug Whitney, who came out of retirement to investigate martin Macneill, is now happily back, tending the farm, so to speak. This is a wonderful place to retire and I've seen a lot of the ugliness in the world. And now I get to see a lot the beauty. The investigators were just amazing. These are my heroes, my personal heroes. And I love them. And in 2017, martin Macneill delivered one more shock. A Utah doctor who murdered his wife was found dead today at the Utah state prison. Prison sources claim it appears to be a suicide. Alexis called me. And we both just screamed and cried. It didn't surprise me that he committed suicide. He had recently lost his appeal. And he was going to remain in prison. And he probably saw it as just no life at all. He killed himself just a couple days before the ten-year anniversary of my mother's murder. Rachel, Vanessa, and I were standing over his body. Seeing him in the funeral home. I was able to finally feel some peace with my father. I was able to tell my father that I forgave him, that I loved him, and not feel fear and not feel anger. I was able to let go of feeling that hatred and that pain and just obsessing over my father's act. Alexis ended up successfully adopting her little sisters, and has raised them with Ada, Sabrina, and elle. Ady is 18 years old, she just graduated from high school. My little sister, elle, that just had her first baby a month ago. She has an 11-month-old little girl. I'm going to school to be a licensed clinical social worker, so I can help other people with therapy one day. Alexis is now married with children of her own. I just can't imagine how much joy she'd have with my children, being in our lives. She's missed out on so much. The sisters have done everything they can to erase evidence of martin in their lives. Alexis has taken her mother's maiden name as her last name and now works as Dr. Somers. I don't want to be Dr. Macneill. I don't want to have any part of They even allowed a volunteer to sand off the words "Wife of martin" from Michele martin' We celebrate her every January 15th, balloons and cake. She would've been 62. Come on now, Sophie. Yeah, you did it. An incredible family. Thanks for watching. I'm Amy robach. For David Muir and everyone here at "20/20," good night.

