-
Now Playing: 'A First Lady's Journey- Becoming Michelle Obama with Robin Roberts' airs Sunday 9/8c
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, IVF in new memoir 'Becoming'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises students at former high school, room erupts with joy
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth turn to genetic genealogy to find biological family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6
-
Now Playing: A $3.5 million mansion, a beautiful family's future up in flames: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Inside 20 hours family, housekeeper held hostage in DC mansion: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Closing in on the brutal killer in DC mansion murders: Part 3
-
Now Playing: A look at criminal history of man suspected in DC mansion murders: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Friends, family testify against suspect at trial for DC mansion murders: Part 5
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Amy Robach climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to celebrate surviving cancer
-
Now Playing: Housekeeper remembers family, friend killed in DC mansion murders: 'It's very hard'
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old arrested for his pregnant soon-to-be stepmother's murder: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Police interview 11-year-old about the murder of his father's fiancee: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Why police believe ex-boyfriend was not connected to woman's murder: Part 3
-
Now Playing: What it's like to be 11 years old and accused of murder: Part 4