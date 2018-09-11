Transcript for Michelle Obama surprises students at former high school, room erupts with joy

Beyond the White House this is Obama continues to be an inspiration but perhaps nowhere issued a bigger role model van at her. Baum a modern Whitney Young high school on Chicago's west side. Lol what the dolphins it was here that a teenage Michelle Robinson continued to find her voice unafraid to be young gifted. And black. Not just. James says the school literally held communities and beautiful school of the innocent kind of schooling we're proud. You know who you're talking about earlier this is. Where you discovered who is so he could be Smart yeah. This after the judge him are you encouraged to work our experiences that fell and it wasn't an usual. He brought mrs. Obama back to the high school to surprise a dance class hat wearing here. Viewers and principal wouldn't know her new 200. Beautiful if you had any movie. Rehearsing for an upcoming performance they think the news who was there to film it. He added. We can't and I have every right thinking turnout also. Are we have a very special guests. Proper you guys didn't he can be introduced through. Yeah. Oh. Okay. So what what is what and that's what you won't. Yeah you know I wasn't he can dance troupe like you that evidently doing my. And how my mind he wasn't scary it. Calling it but there was effort there. Ever it's good at any abuse. Just being able to have you know music and dance and arts. That fueled me would be for me it was even with a plea. And feel good about winning. And now. I'm always proud. My dolphins. Back where. One of the reasons I'm here with rob and in that book comes out and it's the memoir and it's really about my journey to finding ways I want you all. And it. Be advocates for yourself in this life because people when ultra high. To take your voice and shape in ways that have nothing to do with who you really happened to me happened to me over the course being firstly. By stereotypes. Notion that people thought they had about when a black woman. Chicago should be. Legal angry. Not at at that to my husband. In all become its high I was using way so don't feel like something's wrong with you when you have. Some bumps in the road that's part of the journey. I get a lot of opposition and I have desperately opinions from the student body me and I want to. Accommodates Andrew I Wanamaker school of whether that is you could. Have you you know yeah after. It. There's going to stop trying to make everybody happy and some possible. As First Lady that's what I want I wanted everybody to be happy I wanted everybody to light me but. No matter what I did there was always going to be somebody out there that. Dot what I was saying stupid. Or you know so that can't be your goal and that's not what people electing. If elected elected because they trust it. You're judgment so you've got to trust how you've proven deployment of its life but. You have to. Grow to believe that in yourself each and every one of you as women have to. You know and and it doesn't happen overnight. Confidence and all that sort of stuff belief. That takes time. You've seen something that I didn't see you grew up in a different ways so live. That what. Kerry that Ford make sure that we're not slipping backwards. And that's up to you guys the next generation you seeing great women do amazing things you have a role models everywhere. And none of us got here easily. Without someone. Trying to hold us down in council and find them the models that match your vision because because now there there. Were all here waiting for you are examining that you're here is except it. But back to you need well yeah. And I mean. And you. Okay. Yeah Lou ready. How do you think do you do. I don't and that's. You heard it yet camera. And Robin rock Mattingly. Ahead. Hey you didn't I. I just think that for us in this moment it was so inspiring to see someone. It's kind of give us that listed company. She could show belly as he knows he can still speak our minds right not Catholic into the backgrounds. I don't mind. And the visit would not be complete without signing the poster. Yeah yeah. Bombed it's yeah.

