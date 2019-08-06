Transcript for 'The Perfect Nanny' - the 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9/8c on ABC

So we unity any hero you the girlfriend. And moved in to help with the kids and when we had opportunity astle suffered. So you were both. Having an affair with the speed. The wife inexplicably dies it looks like you've come in to claim products I realize that looks Ilyce pretty cool on the outside. Yeah don't feel I'm an additional water you know. I'm doing news or. She didn't want to me into the closet instead dad murdered mom and not just screaming. Just screaming. Children were. New tests and Martin introduced Gypsy into the family as you perfect nanny she didn't cook she can clean shouldn't care of the children anyway. Mario McNeill filing has really wants his wife is dead and his mistresses may again. His wife has not been in the grade nine. Martin McNeal. Murdered his wife missions. This was a flood of emotions. It it's horrible to be happy about your father being arrested but finally he's being held accountable for murdering my mother. Hey knock on the door and they told me that my father had just tied it looks like it was assessed. He's having tea at this very moment with his new best friend say. New details emotional. It's only hope lies uncovered she's a very people person she and my father were perfect for each other. This stunning twinge when the event special.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.