Trump expected to return education power to states with executive order

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on President Donald Trump’s plan for the Department of Education in the wake of mass layoffs to the agency.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live